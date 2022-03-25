A very late night on the track was still a successful one for the Lakeview boys and the Heritage girls as they claimed victories in a five-team meet at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
The Warriors scored 104.5 points to win a very close meet against runner-up Gordon Lee (103) and third-place Heritage (95). Chattanooga Valley (66.5) finished fourth, while Saddle Ridge competed but failed to score.
Lakeview took the top spot after winning just two events. Marcus Turner was first in the 100 hurdles (16.72), while the Warriors' 'A' relay team crossed the line first in the 4x100 (51.66). Their names were not available as of press time.
The second-place Trojans got two wins from Noah Garrison, who took the 100 (12.52) and the 400 (1:03.16). Sawyer Brown claimed the 800 (2:31), Cannon Voiles won the 1600 (5:40), and the Trojans' 4X400 'A' team also scored a win (4:31).
The Generals took first in three events, all on the strength of Brayden Slaughter, who captured wins in the discus (132-6), the shot put (37-5.5) and the 200 (27.31).
The other two victories went to the Eagles. T.J. Foster won the high jump (5-0) and Jamarcus Lewis took first in the long jump (15-6).
The Heritage girls scored 152 points to pull away from the field. Gordon Lee (79) held off Lakeview (66) and Chattanooga Valley (66) for the runner-up spot, while Saddle Ridge (3) rounded out the field.
The Lady Generals' night included victories by Piper Collins in the 800 (2:52) and in the 1600 (6:25). Addi Dills took first-place points in the long jump (13-5.5), while the 4x400 relay team of Kendall Davis, Lauren Holmes, Karly Schuber and Helen Riddell won the race (5:14).
Gordon Lee got first place in the discus as Laney Wilson had another impressive throw of 86-0.
Lakeview's Piper Brown scored wins in both the high jump (4-6) and the 400 (1:12.71). Aubrey Medrano also took first place in the 100 hurdles for the Lady Warriors (18.40).
The Lady Eagles of CVMS took first in the other four events. Jamiah Lewis doubled up in the shot put (28-0.5) and the 200 (29.56), Janiece Randolph raced to a win in the 100 (13.50), while the 4x100 relay team crossed the line in 56.31. Their names were unavailable as of press time.
