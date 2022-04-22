If the Lakeview Warrior Invitational is any indication, the NGAC Track and Field Championships next week promises to be barnburners.
Friday night at LFO High School, Lakeview's boys finished with 111 points to hold off Gordon Lee (103.5) for the team title. Heritage (60) took third over Ringgold (56.5), while Chattanooga Valley (39) finished fifth.
Lakeview had a pair of double-event winners. Kobe Chatmon sprinted his way to wins in the 100 (12.72) and the 200 (26.19), while Marcus Turner took first place in the 100 hurdles (16.65) and the high jump (5-4).
The Warriors helped cement the victory with victories in the 4x100 relay (50.89) and the 4x400 relay (4:23).
Sawyer Brown posted a win in the 800 for the Trojans (2:25). Cannon Voiles hung on for a win in the 1600 (5:38), and Noah Garrison took first place in the long jump (16-1).
The other three event victories were split. Jaden Defoor won the 400 for Ringgold (1:00.57), Antonio Jackson took the shot put for Chattanooga Valley (40-3.5), and Lucas Redwine earned the top spot in the discus for Heritage (124-6).
On the girls' side, Heritage won just two events, but amassed enough top-six finishes to finish with 94.5 points and take the team title. A close battle for second place saw Ringgold (77) hold off Lakeview (75) and Chattanooga Valley (70), while Gordon Lee (52.5) and Saddle Ridge (1) rounded out the standings.
The two wins for the Lady Generals came from Addi Dills in the long jump (13-10) and the 4x400 relay team (4:53).
Lillian Harthorn won the distance races for Ringgold. She took the win in the 800 (2:47) and also claimed the 1600 (6:13).
Lakeview got two victories from Piper Brown, who collected first-place points in the high jump (4-10) and the 400 (1:08.18). They also got another win from Aubrey Medrano, who continued her season-long dominance in the 100 hurdles (18.38).
Chattanooga Valley saw Janiece Randolph earn wins in the 100 (13.41) and in the 200 (28.55). Jamiah Lewis won the shot put (28-7) and the Lady Eagles were also victorious in the 4x100 (53.49).
Laney Wilson had the other victory on the day as the Gordon Lee discus standout won the event yet again (97-9.5).
Heritage High School will host the conference championships next week. Day 1 of the event, which will include all field events and the preliminaries on the track, will be held on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. The finals in the running events will begin at 4 on Wednesday with award ceremonies to follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.