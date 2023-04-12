The Lakeview Warriors and the Gordon Lee Trojans battled tooth-and-nail Tuesday night, but it was the Warriors earning a victory by just one-half point in a four-team meet at LFO High School.

Lakeview, which won five events, finished the night with 75 points to edge out Gordon Lee (74.50), despite the Trojans winning seven events. Rossville (24.50) was third and LaFayette (10) was fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In