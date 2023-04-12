The Lakeview Warriors and the Gordon Lee Trojans battled tooth-and-nail Tuesday night, but it was the Warriors earning a victory by just one-half point in a four-team meet at LFO High School.
Lakeview, which won five events, finished the night with 75 points to edge out Gordon Lee (74.50), despite the Trojans winning seven events. Rossville (24.50) was third and LaFayette (10) was fourth.
Marcus Turner won twice for the Warriors as he claimed the high jump (5-4) and the long jump (16-9). Harvey Ray also won the shot put (37-4.25), while the Red-and-White picked up wins in the 4x100 (49.55) and the 4x400 (4:44).
Luke Teeters, who also took low medalist honors for the Trojans in a nine-hole golf match at LaFayette on Monday, won three events himself. He claimed the discus (108-5) earlier in the day before later sweeping the 100 (11.95) and the 200 (26.09).
Dino Selimagic took first place in the 100 hurdles (16.54) and in the 400 (1:00.90) as his time nipped Lakeview's Maddox Ervin at the line. Carson Alexander picked up a win in the 800 (2:32) and Cash Cannon dominated the 1600 (5:37) to win the event by nearly a full minute.
There was not as much drama in the girls' meet as the Lady Trojans claimed eight events and won with 90 points. Lakeview (50.50) was second, followed by Rossville (41.50) and LaFayette (1).
Laney Wilson swept the throwing events for the Navy-and-White, taking the shot put (28-9.25) and the discus (91-0), while distance specialist Brenley Burnette won the 800 (3:02) and the 1600 (6:43).
Calie Savadge took the long jump (13-0) and later won the 100 hurdles (18.71). Marley Stone claimed victory in the 200 (29.80), while Braelyn Mavity crossed the line in 1:16.03 to win the 400 by a half-second over Rossville's Piper Stinson.
The Lady Bulldogs got two victories from Erica Choice as she won the high jump (4-5) and the 100 (13.49). Rossville was also a winner in the 4x400 (5:04).
The other first-place points on the night went to Lakeview's 4x100 team as they crossed the line in a time of 57.88.
Gordon Lee is slated to host a big meet this Friday.
