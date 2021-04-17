If Friday night's Gordon Lee Invitational track meet is any indication, the North Georgia Athletic Conference championship meet later this month is shaping up to be a barnburner, especially on the boys' side.
With seven of the league's teams competing in Friday's meet, LaFayette won seven events, compared to just three for Heritage, but had just enough points to hold off the Generals in the final point total, 110-105.
Gordon Lee was third with 79 points and Rossville was fourth with 70. Chattanooga Valley (48.5), Ringgold (38) and Lakeview (13.5) rounded out the field.
Daeshaun Goad continued his outstanding individual season by winning the long jump (18-4.5) before going on to sweep the 100 (12.02) and the 100 hurdles (15.13). His teammate, Khalas Finley, scored victories in the high jump (5-8) and the 200 (24.65). The Ramblers also swept the 4x100 (49.96) and 4x400 (4:08) relays.
Will Riddell had two of the three wins for Heritage. He claimed the 400 in a time of 58.58 and followed up by winning the 800 in a time of 2:25. Jacob Palmer also crossed the line first for the Generals in the 1600 (5:45).
Griffin Moore won the discus for Gordon Lee with a throw of 109-6.5 and Dyson Binford took the shot put title for Rossville with a mark of 37-1.
The Lady Generals claimed victory in the girls' meet with 117 points, while Ringgold (96) held off Chattanooga Valley (84) for third place. The rest of the field included Gordon Lee (59), Lakeview (58), LaFayette (40) and Rossville (14).
Heritage won four events, including two victories for Lexi Berry. Berry won the high jump at 4-8 and took the 400 with a time of 1:09.4. Lindsey Gibson threw the shot put 28-3.5 to pick up first-place points and the Lady Generals also won the 4x400 in a time of 5:02.
Runner-up Ringgold claimed victory in three events. Brooke Baldwin won the discus (80-5), Allie Logan won the 100 hurdles (17.82) and Claire Brumfield finished first in the 1600 (6:25).
As for Chattanooga Valley, they won four events with three being claimed by the same athlete as Amiya Smith continued her fantastic spring by sweeping the long jump (14-2), the 100 (13.46) and the 200 (28.16). The Lady Eagles also took first in the 4x100 (56.37).
The final event victory was earned by Lakeview as Marissa Moreland outdistanced the field and won the 800 with a time of 2:57.
There will be two main tune-up meets next week, both at LFO High School. A five-team meet will be held on Tuesday, while seven different schools are scheduled to compete at the Lakeview Invitational this coming Friday.
The 2021 NGAC Championships will begin on Tuesday, April 27 with the throwing events (finals) and the preliminaries of the running events. The finals of the running events are scheduled for Thursday, April 29. Action will get underway at 4:15 p.m. each day and the entire meet will be held at LFO High School.