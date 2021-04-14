The LaFayette Ramblers held off a challenge from the Rossville Bulldogs to take first place in a five-team meet at LFO High School on Tuesday. LaFayette ended the meet with 97 points, while Rossville (75) finished in shouting distance of the Ramblers. Chattanooga Valley (44.5), Lakeview (41) and Ringgold (22.5) rounded out the standings.
The Ramblers picked up first-place points in six events, including three wins from Daeshaun Doad, who won the 100 (11.76), the 100 hurdles (14.78) and the long jump (17-1). Klahas Finley cleared 5-4 to win the high jump, while the Ramblers swept both relays, winning the 4x100 (49.87) and the 4x400 (4:19).
Finley was runner-up in the 100 hurdles. Tristan Toss finished in second place in both the 100 and the 200, while two other runner-up finishes for the Ramblers included Trevor McDowell in the 1600 and Charlie Hunter in the discus. Finley was third in the 100. Toss was third in the long jump and Tristan Hendrix finished third in the 800.
LaFayette's only fourth-place finish came from McDowell in the 200. Hendrix was fifth in the 400, while Jacob Stockert placed sixth in the discus.
Rossville picked up four event wins, including victories in the 400 (1:01.72) and the 800 (2:31) by Keyon Evans. Jamarion Burks crossed the line first in the 200 (24.47), while Dyson Binford hit a mark of 34-1 to win the shot put.
Finishing in second place for the Bulldogs was Isaac Smith in the shot put and the 4x100 "A" team. Burks added a third-place finish in the high jump, while the 4x400 "A" team also placed third.
Scoring fourth-place points for Rossville was Smith in the 1600, Binford in the 100 hurdles, Gene Smith in the shot put, Jyre Clemons in the high jump and Ethan Gravitt in both the 400 and the 800.
Isaac Smith was fifth in the 800, Burks was fifth in the 100 and Binford took sixth in the 100 to round out the placements for the Bulldogs.
Flint Dempsey was second in the high jump for the Eagles. He also placed third in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Aiden Russell was third in the 400, while other third-place finishers included Cash Cannon in the 800, Antonio Jackson in the shot put, Charlie Davis in the discus and the Eagles' 4x100 "A" team. Russell also finished fourth in the long jump.
Jayvius Randolph placed fifth in the 200 and he tied for sixth in the high jump. Aiden Stone was fifth in both the shot put and the discus, while the Eagles' "A" team was fifth in the 4x400. Cannon took sixth in the 800. Casey Buckner was sixth in the long jump and the Eagles' "B" team finished sixth in the 4x100.
As for the Warriors, their only victory came in the discus as Michael Bennett turned in a mark of 90-11.
Nicoli Frazier was runner-up in the 400. Micah Eyman was second in long jump, while Lakeview's "A" team finished second in the 4x400. Corbin Raines placed third in the 100 hurdles. Nasir Hayward was fourth in the discus and the Warriors' "A" team took fourth in the 4x100.
Eyman was fifth in the 100 hurdles, while Raines placed fifth in the high jump. Bennett was sixth in the 200, while Andrew Farmer (1600) and Brandon Corbin (shot put) also finished in sixth place.
And for the Tigers, Gavin Lakin crossed the line first in the 1600, winning in a time of 5:57. Lakin also placed second in the 800, while the Tigers' "A" team was fourth in the 4x400.
Grady Haddock placed fifth in the 1600 and he tied for sixth in the high jump. Judah Smith was fifth in the long jump and the Tigers' "A" team was fifth in the 4x100. Blake Johnson rounded out the scoring with sixth-place finishes in the 400 and the 100 hurdles.