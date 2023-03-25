The Heritage Middle School track teams opened the 2023 season with home victories over Rossville and Saddle Ridge on Friday.
The Lady Generals finished with 76 points, followed by Rossville with 32 and Saddle Ridge with 19. Meanwhile, the Generals amassed 88 points. Rossville was second with 30 and Saddle Ridge was third with 17.
The Heritage girls got individual victories by Hannah Simpson in the shot put (23-8), Adison Steadman in the long jump (15-8), Evie Robison in the 800 (2:58), Karly Schubert in the 100 hurdles (19.26), the 4x100 relay team (56.81) and the 4x400 relay team (4:51).
Rossville won five events and two athletes accounted for all five of the victories. Erica Choice claimed first place in the high jump (4-4), the 100 (14.25) and the 200 (29.81), while Ember Ivester scored wins in the 400 (1:10.10) and the 1600 (6:19).
Cheyenne Swanson had the lone victory for Saddle Ridge as she won the discus (58-11).
For the Heritage boys, Jonathan Arehart swept the 800 (2:36) and the 1600 (5:37). Other individual winners included Max Hood in the discus (109-10), Eli Thacker in the long jump (16-9), Jacob Powell in the shot put (36-8.75), Jacob Carter in the high jump (5-0), Conner Stephenson in the 400 (1:02.69) and the 4x400 relay team (4:37).
Thacker actually tied Carter in the high jump, but Carter was declared the winner on a jump-off tiebreaker.
Winners for Rossville included Tucker Hall in the 100 (N/A), George Miller in the 200 (27.00), Christian Moore in the 100 hurdles (17.96) and the 4x100 relay team (53.35).
Saddle Ridge did not have any individual victories on Friday.
