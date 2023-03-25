Heritage Generals

The Heritage Middle School track teams opened the 2023 season with home victories over Rossville and Saddle Ridge on Friday.

The Lady Generals finished with 76 points, followed by Rossville with 32 and Saddle Ridge with 19. Meanwhile, the Generals amassed 88 points. Rossville was second with 30 and Saddle Ridge was third with 17.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

