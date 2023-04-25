The 2023 NGAC track season came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday and when the final point had been tabulated, it was Heritage Middle School hoisting the biggest two trophies up for grabs as both the Generals and Lady Generals won conference crowns.
The Heritage girls, who trailed by seven points after the finals of the field events on Monday, rallied to pass Day 1 leader Gordon Lee and win the title with 109 points. The Lady Trojans finished as runner-up with 92 points, while Ringgold (74.50) was third.
The remainder of the standings included Rossville (56), Chattanooga Valley (46), Lakeview (41), Dade (27.50), Saddle Ridge (10) and LaFayette (1).
Adison Steadman won the long jump for Heritage on Monday with a leap of 14-11. Bryleigh Henderson tied for second in the same event (13-8), while Lauren Holman placed third in the high jump (4-4) and Karly Schubert was third in the discus (68-7).
Then on Tuesday, Evie Robison picked up a win for the Lady Generals in the 800 (2:48), while the other two victories came in the relays. The 4x100 'A' team won in a time of 55.57, while the 4x400 'A' crossed the line in 4:44.
Robison also placed second in the 1600 (6:19) and Schubert was third in the 100 hurdles (18.21). Also placing third for the Lady Generals was Aubrey Walls in the 400 (1:09.49) and Emily Ray in the 800 (2:53).
Gordon Lee saw Laney Wilson sweep the throwing events on Monday. She took first in the shot put (28-9) and later added a win in the discus (96-2.25). The Lady Trojans also got a win from Callie Savadge in the 100 hurdles on Tuesday (17.32).
Brenley Burnette placed second in both the 800 (2:50) and the 1600 (6:23), while Whitney Blaylock was runner-up to Wilson in the discus (75-4).
Third-place Ringgold saw Mya Tate finish second in the high jump (4-6) and finish as runner-up in the 100 (12.73) and the 200 (26.45) after two very close races.
Bella Wilbanks placed second in the 400 (1:09.23), while the Lady Tigers' 'A' teams were second in the 4x100 (56.03) and third in the 4x400 (4:59).
Janiece Randolph had the only top-three finishes for Chattanooga Valley as she won both the 100 (12.65) and 200 (26.44) for the Lady Eagles.
Piper Stinson brought back the 400 title to Rossville (1:08.49) and Ember Ivester won the 1600 (6:11), while Erica Choice took first in the high jump on Monday (4-8) before placing third in both the 100 (12.89) and the 200 (27.98) on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs' 'A' team also finished second in the 4x400 (4:48).
Lakeview got a second-place finish from Lovely Hill in the shot put (25-3), while Madelyn Samples tied for second in the long jump (13-8). Darlynn Abraham picked up third-place points in the shot put (24-11.75) and the Lady Warriors' 'A' team took third in the 4x100 (56.10).
On the boys' side, the Generals amassed 97 points, while Ringgold (86.50) held off Lakeview (86) and Gordon Lee (84) in a tight race for the runner-up trophy. Chattanooga Valley (44) placed fifth, followed by Saddle Ridge (22), Rossville (21.50), LaFayette (12) and Dade (10).
Heritage led wire-to-wire, starting on Monday with a victory in the discus by Max Hood (106-0.75). Eli Thacker tied for second with teammate Isaiah Awotula in the high jump (5-2), while Thacker also placed second in the long jump (16-10).
Thacker (2:26) and Everett Healey (2:28) went 1-2 in the 800 on Tuesday, while Connor Stephenson (5:19) and Jonathan Arehart (5:20) took the top two spots in the 1600. The Generals' 'A' team also placed third in the 4x400 (4:15).
Adam Mozingo captured first in the 400 for Ringgold (56.57). The Tigers also swept the relays as their 'A' teams won both the 4x100 (48.63) and the 4x400 (4:06).
Ringgold also had four third-place finishes, including Jeremiah Frost in the long jump (16-2), Eli McGuire in the shot put (36-7.25), Ju'Juan Thurman in the 200 (24.19) and Grant Skinner in the 1600 (5:31).
Third-place Lakeview got three wins from Marcus Turner, who claimed the high jump (5-8), the long jump (17-8) and the 100 hurdles (15.40).
Kobe Chatman was runner-up in the 100 (11.81) and the 200 (24.12), while Derek Jackson was third in the discus (97-9.5) and Victor Dash was third in the 400 (1:00.39). The Warriors' 'A' teams placed second in the 4x100 (49.27) and the 4x400 (4:06.50).
Luke Teeters won the 100 (11.40) and the 200 (24.04) for Gordon Lee. Dino Selimagic was second for the Trojans in the 400 (57.32) and the 100 hurdles (15.45).
Eli Hasty was second in the discus (99-5). Carson Alexander was third in the 800 (2:28.50) and the Trojans' 'A' team placed third in the 4x100 (50.48).
Antonio Jackson won the shot put for Chattanooga Valley (43-8.5) and Josiah Womack finished second for Saddle Ridge (38-9.75) in the same event. Tuscan Walden earned third for LaFayette in the 100 (11.91) and the 100 hurdles (15.84).
