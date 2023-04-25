Heritage Generals

The 2023 NGAC track season came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday and when the final point had been tabulated, it was Heritage Middle School hoisting the biggest two trophies up for grabs as both the Generals and Lady Generals won conference crowns.

The Heritage girls, who trailed by seven points after the finals of the field events on Monday, rallied to pass Day 1 leader Gordon Lee and win the title with 109 points. The Lady Trojans finished as runner-up with 92 points, while Ringgold (74.50) was third.

