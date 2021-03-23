The Heritage track teams swept the boys and girls' meets at LFO High School on Monday night.
Heritage's boys finished with 103 points with Gordon Lee (83.5) and Chattanooga Valley (62) taking the next two spots. Lakeview (18) and Saddle Ridge (10) rounded out the field.
Jacob Palmer was a multiple event winner for the Generals as he claimed first place in the 800 (2:34) and in the 1600 (5:47). Travis Faulkner won the 100-meter hurdles (17.61), while Luke Fitzsimmons beat Faulkner on a tiebreaker in the high jump (4-10).
Other winners included Cooper Bell in the long jump (16-8), Lucas Redwine in the shot put (33-0.5) and Alex Grayson in the discus (90-10), while Heritage's "A" team also won the 4x100 relay (53.72).
Bell took second in the 200 and Redwine was second in the discus. Third-place finishers featured Fitzsimmons (100 hurdles), Billy Hamilton (1600) and Cayden Lowrey (shot put).
Gordon Lee got a win from Zach Barclay in the 400 (1:05.04) and runner-up showings from Sawyer Brown (800), Sam Pullen (1600), Michael Prince (100 hurdles), the 4x100 "A" team and the 4x400 "B" team.
Third place went to Avery Bloodworth (100), Landon Brown (400), Sawyer Chrnalogar (800), Sawyer Brown (high jump), Logan Price (long jump), Griffin Moore (discus) and the 4x400 "A" relay team.
Aiden Russell had a win in the 100 (12.97) for Chattanooga Valley. Jayvious Randolph was first in the 200 (26.66) and the Eagles' "A" team also scored first place points in the 4x400 (4:56).
Randolph was second in the 100, Russell was second in the long jump and Antonio Jackson was second in the shot put. The Eagles' "A" team in the 4x100 took third.
Lakeview had a runner-up in Nicolia Frazier (400) and a third-place finisher in Michael Bennett (200).
On the girls' side, Heritage won six different individual events to collect 107 points. Lakeview (62) held off Chattanooga Valley (53) for second place, while Gordon Lee (49.5) and Saddle Ridge (4) filled out the standings.
Winning for the Lady Generals was Lexi Berry in the 400 (1:12.62) and in the high jump (4-8), Piper Collins in the 1600 (6:44), Lindsey Gibson in the shot put (28-0) and both the 4x100 (56.91) and 4x400 (5:15) "A" relay teams.
Second-place points were scored by Collins (800), Gibson (discus), Fernanda Cruz (400) and Abigail Collison (100 hurdles), while Bree Wilson (100), Rachel Brown (1600) and Addi Dills (long jump) all took third place.
Lakeview saw Marissa Moreland win the 800 (2:50) and the 100 hurdles (18.97), while Naudi Dodson took first in the discus (72-9).
Mercdes Thompson (high jump) and Skyler Phillips (shot put) were both second for the Lady Warriors, while Phillips was third in the discus. Lakeview's "A" relay teams also took third in the 4x100 and in the 4x400.
Jamiah Lewis won the 200 and Amiya Smith won the 100 (13.83) and the long jump (15-2) for Chattanooga Valley. Smith was second in the 200, along with Lewis (100) and the 4x100 "A" relay team. Georgia Mae Anderson (800) and Lewis (shot put) were both third.
The Lady Trojans picked up second-place finishes from Molly Ellis (1600), Tenslee Wilson (long jump) and the 4x400 "A" team. Third place went to Marley Stone (200), Kynleigh Custer (400) and Kylie Hunley (100 hurdles).