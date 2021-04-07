The Heritage Lady Generals collected 96 points on Tuesday night to win a four-team track meet held at Heritage High School. Gordon Lee was second with 53 points, followed by LaFayette with 32 and Rossville with nine.
Lexi Berry took first place in the 400 with a time of 1:13.40, while her winning high jump of 5-0 tied for the second-highest mark among all high jumpers at the meet, both male and female.
The Lady Generals also breezed in the relay events as the team of Berry, Kylie Campbell, Jenna Ryans and Bree Wilson took first in the 4x100 (56.96) and in the 4x400 (5:13).
Other winners for Heritage on Tuesday included Lindsey Gibson in the shot put (25-8.5), Karly Schubert in the discus (66-5), Abigail Collison in the 100 hurdles (18.70) and Piper Collins in the 800 (3:05)
Heritage had three runner-up finishes with Schubert in the shot put, Gibson in the discus and Collins in the 1600, while third-place finishers featured Wilson in the 200, Addi Dills in the long jump, Fernanda Cruz in the 400 and Rachel Brown in the high jump, the 800 and the 1600.
Earning fourth place for the Lady Generals was Schubert in the 100 hurdles and in the 400, along with Ryans in the 100 and 200. Fifth-place points were picked up by Wilson in the 100, Dills in the 200, Campbell in the long jump and Brianna Heet in the 800.
Gordon Lee had individual winners in Tenslee Wilson and Molly Ellis. Wilson won the long jump with a leap of 14-3.5, while Ellis crossed the line in 6:43 to win the 1600.
Ellis also finished second in the 800, while Marley Stone was runner-up for the Lady Trojans in the 100 and in the 200. Gordon Lee's 4x400 relay teams placed second and third, while they were also third in the 4x100. Wilson was third in the 100 hurdles and Whitney Blaylock was third in the discus.
Finishing fourth for Gordon Lee was Kylie Hunley in the high jump, Camryn Caradine in the long jump, Laney Wilson in the discus, Kynleigh Custer in the 800 and Hynleigh Harding in the 1600. Hunley was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Custer was fifth in the 400, while other fifth-place finishers featured Ava Carswell in the high jump, Hannah Stocker in the shot put and Annabelle Grimes in the 1600.
LaFayette had two individual winners. Liberty Griffin claimed the 100 in the time of 13.77, while Hannah Phillips won the 200 in 30.27.
Griffin also finished second in the high jump and in the 100 hurdles, while Phillips was second in the long jump. The Lady Ramblers also finished runner-up in the 4x100 relay and Phillips added a third-place finish in the 100.
LaFayette had one final top five finish as Jaiden Vinyard placed fifth in the discus.
And for the Lady Bulldogs, Kalie Jones was second in the 400, Calese Dallas was third in the shot put and Aysiah Rodriguez was fourth in the shot put.
Heritage would also hold off LaFayette to win the boys' meet on Tuesday. The Generals finished with 69.5 points, followed by the Ramblers with 50, while Rossville (37) and Gordon Lee (25.5) rounded out the field.
Heritage picked up five individual event wins, two by Jacob Palmer, who swept the 800 (2:24) and the 1600 (5:48). Lucas Redwine won the discus with a throw of 96-9.5. Will Riddell crossed the line in 58.89 win the 400 and the team of Palmer, Riddell, Caiden Lowrey and Cooper Bell took the 4x400 with a time of 4:21, coming within nine seconds of the school record.
Runner-up finishes for the Navy-and-Red featured Riddell in the long jump and in the 800, Redwine in the shot put and Hayden Scheeler in the 400. Heritage also got a third-place finish from Bell in the long jump, while other third-place finishers included Travis Faulkner in the high jump, Brayden Hobbs in the discus and Luke Fitzsimmons in the 100 hurdles. Heritage also took third in the 4x100.
Finishing fourth for Heritage was Bell in the 200 and Hobbs, who tied for fourth in the high jump. Lowrey was fifth in the long jump, the 200 and the shot put. Scheeler took fifth in the discus. Faulkner was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Billy Hamilton placed fifth in the 1600.
Daeshaun Goad had a big day for LaFayette as he took first place in the long jump (18-2), the 100 (12.00) and the 100 hurdles (15.29). Khalas Finley won the high jump with a height of 5-2 and Tristan Toss claimed victory in the 200 with a time of 25.65. The Ramblers also won the 4x100 relay in a time of 49.01.
Finley also earned runner-up finishes in the 100 and in the 100 hurdles, while Trevor McDowell was second in the 1600. Toss picked up fifth-place points in the 100 and McDowell finished fifth in the 400.
For Rossville, Dyson Binford claimed top honors in the shot put with a throw of 36-9. Jamarion Burks added a second-place showing in the high jump and the Bulldogs also took second in both the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay.
Binford was third in the 200 and Burks took third in the 100. Isaac Smith was third in both the shot put and the 1600. Keyon Evans earned fourth place in the 400 and in the 800, while other fourth-place finishers featured Ethan Gravitt in the long jump and Jyer Clemens in the 100. Gravitt also took fifth in the 800.
Gordon Lee's top finisher on the day was Avery Bloodworth, who was runner-up in both the discus and in the 200. Zach Barclay was third in the 400. Sawyer Brown was third in the 800 and the Trojans also took third in the 4x400.
Bloodworth added a fourth-place finish in the shot put, while other fourth-place finishers included Griffin Moore in the discus, Michael Prince in the 100 hurdles and Sam Pullen in the 1600. Brown also finished in a tie for fourth in the high jump.