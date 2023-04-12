Dalton Middle School swept a five-team meet at Heritage High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Cougars finished with 86.3 points to hold off Heritage (75.3) for the victory. Chattanooga Valley (34.3) was third, followed by Ringgold (23) and Dade (19).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In