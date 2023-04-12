Dalton Middle School swept a five-team meet at Heritage High School on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Cougars finished with 86.3 points to hold off Heritage (75.3) for the victory. Chattanooga Valley (34.3) was third, followed by Ringgold (23) and Dade (19).
Karly Schubert won the shot put (24-1) and the discus (66-8.75) for the Lady Generals. Adison Steadman took first in the long jump (15-6.5) and Evie Robison claimed the 1600 (6:17.33) in a very close race.
Chattanooga Valley's Janiece Randolph took first place in the 100 (13.21), while the Lady Eagles claimed the win in the 4x100 relay (56.37).
Ringgold got first-place points as Bella Wilbanks crossed the line first in the 400 (1:11.53). The top five runners in the race were all separated by less than a second.
Dalton won the high jump, the 100 hurdles, the 200, the 800 and the 4x400.
On the boys' side, the Cougars finished with 113 points with Heritage (74) once again finishing as the runner-up. Ringgold (50) was third and Chattanooga Valley (13) was fourth, while Dade (0) was fifth.
Dalton won eight events, including the high jump, the 100, the 100 hurdles, the 400, the 200, the 800, the 4x100 and the 4x400.
Heritage won twice on Tuesday. Max Hood took the discus (108-3.5), while Connor Stephenson crossed the line first in the 1600 (5:24).
Jeremiah Frost took first place in the long jump for Ringgold (17-2), while Antonio Jackson claimed the shot put for Chattanooga Valley (41-0).
Heritage, Chattanooga Valley and Ringgold are scheduled to compete in the Gordon Lee Invitational Friday in Chickamauga.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.