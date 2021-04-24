Four days out from the start of the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference track and field championships and Heritage has officially claimed the mantle of the school to beat.
Facing the seven other schools it will compete against in next week's conference championships, the Generals and Lady Generals claimed victory in the Lakeview Invitational at LFO High School on Friday night.
The Heritage boys, who lost to LaFayette by five points during the recent Gordon Lee Invitational, turned it around on Friday and scored 117 points while the Ramblers were second with 96.
Chattanooga Valley (66) held off Gordon Lee (64) and Rossville (60) for the third spot, while the rest of the standings included Ringgold (34), Lakeview (17) and Saddle Ridge (14).
Distance specialist Jacob Palmer swept the 800 (2:32) and the 1600 (5:41) for the Generals. Will Riddell took first place in the 400 (58.63), while the 4x400 relay team (4:05) also crossed the line in first place. In the field events, Caiden Lowrey won the shot put (35-9.5) to add 10 points to Heritage's score.
Daeshaun Goad once again won three events for the Ramblers, taking the 100 (11.95), the 100 hurdles (15.75) and the long jump (16-10). Teammate Khalas Finley scored a win in the high jump (5-6) and LaFayette picked up another win in the 4x100 (49.25).
Gordon Lee won the discus as Griffin Moore turned in a winning mark (100-2), while Rossville's Jamarion Burks won the 200 (24.57).
The girls' standings saw the Lady Generals win with 112 points, while Catoosa County rival Ringgold was second with 84.5 points. Chattanooga Valley was third at 78 and Lakeview was right behind at 76.5.
Gordon Lee (58), LaFayette (44), Rossville (13) and Saddle Ridge (2) filled out the remainder of the standings.
Lexi Berry earned wins in the 400 (1:09.72) and in the high jump (4-6) for Heritage. Piper Collins was victorious in the 800 (2:46), while the Navy-and-Red cruised to a win in the 4x400 (4:54).
The Lady Tigers had two wins in the meet. Claire Brumfield crossed the line first in the 1600 (6:18), while Brooke Baldwin won the shot put (27-7).
As she has done more than once this season, Chattanooga Valley's Amiya Smith again won three events, the 100 (13.32), the 200 (28.32) and the long jump (14-2.25). The Lady Eagles also picked up a win in the 4x100 (55.93).
The final two event wins were claimed by Lakeview. Marissa Moreland raced to victory in the 100 hurdles (17.69) and Naudia Dodson won the discus (67-11).
Each event in Friday's meet was scored to eight places.
LFO will also host the conference championships starting Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. The field events will be completed through the finals, while preliminaries heats in the running events will also be held. The second and final day of the meet will be Thursday with the finals in the running events.