The Heritage Middle School track team got a jump on the 2021 season with a meet at Dalton on Monday.
On the girls' side, Lexi Berry took first place in the high jump and the 400 meters, while Addi Dills was first in the long jump.
Lindsey Gibson was second in the shot put and discus, Bree Wilson was second in the 100, while the 4x100 team also finished as runner-up.
Third-place finishers included Kaylin Schubert in the shot put and discus, Kylie Campbell in the long jump, Karly Schubert in the 100 hurdles and Fernanda Cruz in the 400.
For the boys', Will Riddell took first place for the Generals in the long jump.
Runner-ups included Alex Grayson in the discus and high jump, Cooper Bell in the long jump, Jacob Palmer in the 400, Hayden Scheeler in the 100 and the 4x100 relay team, while Lucas Redwine (shot put) and Travis Faulkner (100 hurdles) were both third.
Heritage will participate in a meet this Monday at LFO High School.