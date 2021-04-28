The first day of the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships at LFO High School saw Heritage take the early lead in both the boys' and girls' meets after completion of the field events.
The Generals scored in double-figures in all four events and ended the day with 51 points. Gordon Lee sits in second place at 37.5, followed by LaFayette (28) and Chattanooga Valley (21.5).
The rest of the Day 1 standings were rounded out by Rossville (14), Ringgold (3), Saddle Ridge (1) and Lakeview (0).
Heritage sits atop the standings despite winning just one event on Tuesday. Caiden Lowrey got the victory in the shot put with a throw of 34-9.
Cooper Bell was second in the long jump (16-11) and third in the high jump (5-2) on a jump-off tiebreaker. Will Riddell took third in the long jump (16-2). Lucas Redwine finished third in the shot put (32-6.5), while Alex Grayson was third in the discus (90-4).
The bulk of the first day points for the Trojans came on a 1-2 discus finish from Griffin Moore (95-8.5) and Avery Bloodworth (94-11.5). Bloodworth also finished runner-up in the shot put (33-10) as the duo combined for 26 points in the two throwing events.
LaFayette took the other two events on Tuesday. Khalas Finley won the high jump at 5-6 and Daeshaun Goad took long jump honors at 18-1.5.
Flint Dempsey was runner-up in the high jump (5-4) for Chattanooga Valley.
On the girls' side, the Lady Generals won three of the four field events and currently sits in first place with 49.5 points going into the running finals on Thursday (4:15 p.m.) back at LFO. Ringgold (42) is still within striking distance, while the Lady Tigers have nearly double the points of third-place Lakeview (21.5).
The rest of the standings include Gordon Lee (19), Chattanooga Valley (17), LaFayette (6), Rossville (1) and Saddle Ridge (0).
Lindsey Gibson had a day to remember for Heritage as she swept the shot put (27-2.5) and the discus (71-6.5). Lexi Berry picked up a big win in the high jump (5-2) and Kaylin Schubert earned third-place points for Heritage in the discus (69-1).
Ringgold's Brooke Baldwin was runner-up in both the shot put (27-0) and the discus (70-6), while her teammate, Emma Stephenson, was third in both the shot put (26-3) and the long jump (13-10). Braylee Raby also earned third-place points in the high jump (4-6).
Chattanooga Valley's Amiya Smith won the long jump at 14-9 with Gordon Lee's Tenslee Wilson (14-3) taking the runner-up spot in the event. Lakeview's Marissa Moreland (4-6) finished second in the high jump in a jump-off tiebreaker.