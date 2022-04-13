The NGAC Track and Field Championships are rapidly approaching and league teams began the final stretch of the regular season on Tuesday night with a six-team meet at Heritage High School.
The Lady Generals scored 132 points to easily take first place. Chattanooga Valley was second with 73 points, while Gordon Lee (61) held off Lakeview (56) for third. LaFayette (25) and Rossville (0) rounded out the standings.
Heritage picked up wins in four different events. Addison Steadman won the long jump (14-2), while Piper Collins swept the 800 (2:51) and the 1600 (6:35). The team of Kendall Davis, Karly Schubert, Helen Riddell and Lauren Holman also posted a win in the 4x400 relay (5:11).
Second-place Chattanooga Valley also claimed victory in four events. Jamiah Lewis was first in the shot put (28-8.5), Janiece Randolph won the 100 (13.75), and Amaya McDermott won the 200 (27.59). The Lady Eagles also raced to victory in the 4x100 (53.94). The names of the winners had not been reported as of press time.
Gordon Lee picked up a victory by Laney Wilson in the discus (80-1).
Lakeview saw Piper Brown take first place in both the high jump (4-10) and the 400 (1:10.52), while Aubrey Medrano crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (17.46).
In the boys meet, Lakeview's 101 points were enough to hold off Gordon Lee (88) for the win. Chattanooga Valley (61) won a close battle with Heritage (52) and LaFayette (50) for third place, while Rossville (13) was sixth.
The victorious Warriors picked up wins in two events as they swept the 4x100 (51:02) and the 4x400 (4:30). Both victories came by just one second over their closest competitors. Names had not been reported as of press time.
Sawyer Brown won twice for the Trojans as he took first-place points in the high jump (5-2) and the 800 (2:33). Cannon Voiles also picked up a win in the 1600 (5:43) in a photo finish.
Three wins for Chattanooga Valley included Jamarcus Lewis in the long jump (16-7.5), Antonio Jackson in the shot put (39-10.5), and Keilan Smith in the 100 hurdles (17.16).
Lucas Redwine had the only event victory for Heritage as he took first in the discus (109-3.5).
LaFayette saw Joseph Brown sweep his way to wins in the 100 (12.19) and the 200 (25.84).
Rossville also picked up a victory as Cameron Ford won a very close race in the 400 (1:01.22).
The first of two big regular season meets will be the Gordon Lee Invitational, which is scheduled for Thursday at 4:15 p.m. That meet will feature all teams in the NGAC for the first time this season.
Heritage will host the league meet on April 26 and 27.