The first of two big multi-team track meets in the run-up to the NGAC Championships on April 26-27 was held on Thursday night and saw the Lakeview Warriors and the Heritage Lady Generals take home titles at the Gordon Lee Invitational.
The Lady Generals finished with 116 points to beat their Catoosa County rivals Ringgold (95) and Lakeview (88) for the top spot. Gordon Lee (77.5) held off Chattanooga Valley (67.5) for fourth place, while Saddle Ridge (10) and Rossville (6) rounded out the scoring.
The only individual victory for Heritage came in the long jump as Addi Dills took first place with a leap of 14-7.25. However, the Lady Generals were able to amass enough points to pull out the win.
Ringgold got a pair of victories from distance specialist Lillian Harthorn. Harthorn claimed the 800 (2:52) and the 1600 (6:24), while Jersey Rae Loy crossed the line first in the 100 (13.28). The Lady Tigers' 4x400 relay team also took first place (4:59).
Lakeview had a multi-event champion in Piper Brown, who scored victories in the high jump (5-0) and in the 400 (1:11.47). Aubrey Medrano also won the 100 hurdles (17.44).
Gordon Lee's only win came in the discus as Laney Wilson picked up the victory (92-9.25).
The other three victories went to Chattanooga Valley. Jamiah Lewis claimed the shot put (27-11.5), Janiece Randolph won the 200 (28.14), and the Lady Eagles also won the 4x100 (54.67).
On the boys' side, the Warriors scored 106 points to slip past Gordon Lee (102) with Heritage (92) finishing in a close third place. Chattanooga Valley (73) was fourth, followed by Ringgold (46), Rossville (26) and Saddle Ridge (12).
Marcus Turner took first in the 100 hurdles for Lakeview (16.72), while Kobe Chatmon raced to victory in the 200 (26.40). The 4x400 relay team also scored a victory (4:23).
Sawyer Brown won the high jump (5-0) and the 800 (2:33) for Gordon Lee, while Cannon Voiles was the winner in the 1600 (5:42).
Lucas Redwine had the only individual victory for Heritage in the discus (114-8).
Chattanooga Valley's Jamarcus Lewis continued his recent dominance in the long jump (16-7), and Antonio Jackson scored another meet victory in the shot put (39-0.25).
Ringgold had two victories, both by Jaden Defoor, who took the win in both the 100 (12.32) and in the 400 (1:02.78).
The other victory on the day belonged to Rossville, who crossed the line first in the 4x100 (53.00).
LFO High School will host the Lakeview Invitational on Friday, April 22. It will be the final regular season meet before the conference championships.