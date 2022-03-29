Heritage High School played host to five different NGAC schools on Monday in the final track meet before spring break.
Heritage's girls took first place in three events and won the meet with 73 points. Ringgold finished second with 52, followed by Lakeview (47.5), LaFayette (15) and Rossville (4.5).
The wins by the Lady Generals all came in the field events. Adison Steadman won the long jump (13-7), Kellie Boehm won the discus (61-7), and Ema Tanner took first in the shot put (25-8).
Lillian Harthorn doubled up for Ringgold in the 800 (3:01) and the 1600 (6:29). DeMya Tate raced to victory in the 100 (13.75) and Danika Coleman took the win in the 400 (1:11).
LaFayette picked up a victory by Hannah Phillips in the 200 (29.15), while the rest of the event victories were turned in by Lakeview.
Piper Brown took top honors in the high jump (4-4), Aubrey Medrano crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (17.75), while the Lady Warriors picked up wins in the 4x100 (56.97) and the 4x400 (5:02).
The Lakeview boys took first place in five events and finished with 63 points to edge out Heritage (55) for the top spot. Ringgold (27) won a tight battle with LaFayette (26) and Rossville (19) for third place.
The Warriors got two wins from Marcus Turner, who captured the high jump (4-8) and the 100 hurdles (17.44). Harvey Ray also won for the Red-and-White in the 800 (2:36). Lakeview also took the 4x100 (51.91) and the 4x400 (4:35).
The Generals' victories came from Eli Thacker in the long jump (14-10), Brayden Slaughter in the discus (115-0), and Johnathan Arehart in the 1600 (5:48).
Ringgold did not win any events on Monday, but LaFayette took first place three times. Joseph Brown sprinted his way to victories in the 100 (12.31) and the 200 (25.33), while Noah Davenport claimed the shot put (36-5).
Rossville picked up the other win on the afternoon as Cameron Ford raced to victory in the 400 (1:00.10).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.