The Heritage Lady Generals and the Gordon Lee Trojans held leads after the first day of the NGAC Track and Field Championships on Tuesday and both teams were able to hang on to those leads on the final day of the meet on Wednesday back at Heritage High School.
The Lady Generals finished with 111 points to outdistance county rival Ringgold (97.5) for the championship. Gordon Lee (82.5) held off Chattanooga Valley (76) and Lakeview (71) for third, while the rest of the field included LaFayette (18), Saddle Ridge (5) and Rossville (3).
Heritage's victory was accomplished without the Lady Generals winning any of the running event finals on Day 2. Piper Collins was second in the 1600 (6:20) and third in the 800 (2:49), while Karly Schubert was third in the 100 hurdles (18.19) and Emily Ray was third in the 1600 (6:42). The Lady Generals also finished third in the 4x400 (4:49).
The Lady Tigers' charge to the runner-up spot was bolstered by wins from Lillian Harthorn in both the 800 (2:46) and the 1600 (6:02), while Ringgold also won the 4x400 relay (4:45).
Ringgold also got a second-place finish in the 200 (27.19) from De'Mya Tate, who also placed third in the 100 (13.13). The Lady Tigers finished second in the 4x100 (55.38) and Danika Coleman was third in the 400 (1:09.77).
Gordon Lee's only top three finish on Day 2 came from Abby Logan, who was second in the 400 (1:08.26).
Chattanooga Valley had a successful day on the track behind a pair of wins from Janiece Randolph, who claimed the 100 (13.06) and the 200 (26.94). The Lady Eagles also won the 4x100 relay (53.25).
Zoey Fleming was second in the 100 hurdles (18.13), while Jamiah Lewis was second in the 100 (13.10) and third and the 200 (27.27).
The other top three finishers all came from Lakeview. Aubrey Medrano took top honors in the 100 hurdles (16.75) and Piper Brown raced to victory in the 400 (1:05.75).
Montana Noblitt was runner-up in the 800 (2:48). The Lady Warriors were second in the 4x400 (4:47) and third in the 4x100 (56.72).
The Gordon Lee boys also finished with 111 points to pick up the team title. Lakeview (94.33) was second, followed by Heritage (75) with Chattanooga Valley (58), LaFayette (56), Ringgold (52.33), Rossville (19.33) and Saddle Ridge (2) rounding out the standings.
The Trojans added to their lead on Wednesday with victories by Sawyer Brown in the 800 (2:23) and Cannon Voiles in the 1600 (5:32).
Noah Garrison finished second in the 400 (58.95) and Gordon Lee was second in the 4x400 (4:13). Cole Derryberry placed third in 100 hurdles (16.75) and the Trojans were third in the 4x100 (51.91).
As they have done on several occasions this season, the Warriors swept the relays. They won the 4x100 (51.28) and followed up with a win in the 4x400 (4:12).
Runner-up finishes were turned in by Kobe Chatmon in both the 100 (12.16) and the 200 (25.52), Marcus Turner in the 100 hurdles (16.27), and Derrick Sims in the 800 (2:30), while Caleb Underwood was third in the 1600 (5:39) and Keegan Kinsey was third in the 100 (12.26).
Jonathan Areheart was second in the 1600 for Heritage (5:33), while Eli Thacker was third in the 800 (2:33).
Keilan Smith took the 100 hurdles title for Chattanooga Valley (16.22) and LaFayette's Joseph Brown blistered the track to win both the 100 (11.82) and the 200 (24.81) for the Ramblers.
The rest of the top three finishers belonged to Ringgold, including Jaden Defoor's victory in the 400 (57.91). The Tigers were second in the 4x100 (51.68) and third in the 4x400 (4:17). Also finishing third was Jeremiah Frost in the 400 (1:00.70) and Adam Mozingo in the 200 (25.87).