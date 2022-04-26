The Heritage Lady Generals and the Gordon Lee Trojans will each take an eight-point lead into the second day of the North Georgia Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.

The field events were completed Tuesday at Heritage High School, along with preliminary heats in the track events. Track event finals will begin at 4:15 p.m. back at Heritage High School.

Addi Dills won the long jump for the Lady Generals on Tuesday with a winning mark of 14-1. Her teammate, Addison Steadman, was second (13-2.75), while Abby Logan of Gordon Lee was third (13-1.5).

In the high jump, Piper Brown cleared 4-10 to win the event for Lakeview. Ringgold's Jersey Rae Loy (4-8) was second, while Logan (4-4) took third place for the Lady Trojans.

Jamiah Lewis earned the top spot in the shot put for Chattanooga Valley with a throw of 29-2.5. Ema Tanner of Heritage was second (25-8.75) and Laney Wilson of Gordon Lee (24-0) was third.

Wilson also took first place in the discus by over 25 feet as she won with a throw of 92-3.25. Tanner (67-2.5) was second and Gordon Lee's Whitney Blaylock (61-9) was third.

In the boys' meet, the Trojans won two of the four events on Tuesday.

Sawyer Brown cleared 5-2 to win the high jump, while Lakeview's Marcus Turner and Chattanooga Valley's T.J. Foster tied for second place (5-0).

Griffin Moore also earned first place in the discus with a throw of 124-4.5. Heritage's Lucas Redwine (116-5.5) was second, while his teammate Cole Hughes (98-11.25) finished third.

Long jump honors went to Chattanooga Valley's Kasey Buckner with a leap of 15-7.5. Gordon Lee's Noah Garrison (14-6.75) was second, while Brayden Slaughter of Heritage (15-5.25) was third.

And in the shot put, Noah Davenport earned a victory for LaFayette with a throw of 38-10.25. Chattanooga Valley's Antonio Jackson (37-5.5) was second with Slaughter (35-9) placing third.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription