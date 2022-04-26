MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK: Heritage girls, Gordon Lee boys lead after NGAC field events By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Lady Generals and the Gordon Lee Trojans will each take an eight-point lead into the second day of the North Georgia Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships on Wednesday.The field events were completed Tuesday at Heritage High School, along with preliminary heats in the track events. Track event finals will begin at 4:15 p.m. back at Heritage High School.Addi Dills won the long jump for the Lady Generals on Tuesday with a winning mark of 14-1. Her teammate, Addison Steadman, was second (13-2.75), while Abby Logan of Gordon Lee was third (13-1.5).In the high jump, Piper Brown cleared 4-10 to win the event for Lakeview. Ringgold's Jersey Rae Loy (4-8) was second, while Logan (4-4) took third place for the Lady Trojans.Jamiah Lewis earned the top spot in the shot put for Chattanooga Valley with a throw of 29-2.5. Ema Tanner of Heritage was second (25-8.75) and Laney Wilson of Gordon Lee (24-0) was third.Wilson also took first place in the discus by over 25 feet as she won with a throw of 92-3.25. Tanner (67-2.5) was second and Gordon Lee's Whitney Blaylock (61-9) was third.In the boys' meet, the Trojans won two of the four events on Tuesday.Sawyer Brown cleared 5-2 to win the high jump, while Lakeview's Marcus Turner and Chattanooga Valley's T.J. Foster tied for second place (5-0).Griffin Moore also earned first place in the discus with a throw of 124-4.5. Heritage's Lucas Redwine (116-5.5) was second, while his teammate Cole Hughes (98-11.25) finished third.Long jump honors went to Chattanooga Valley's Kasey Buckner with a leap of 15-7.5. Gordon Lee's Noah Garrison (14-6.75) was second, while Brayden Slaughter of Heritage (15-5.25) was third.And in the shot put, Noah Davenport earned a victory for LaFayette with a throw of 38-10.25. Chattanooga Valley's Antonio Jackson (37-5.5) was second with Slaughter (35-9) placing third. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 25, 2022 Kemp's plan for medical cannabis could lead to do-over for license applicants Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide BASEBALL: Heritage continues state tournament streak Local athletes named regional winners by Positive Athlete Georgia Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Saudi Cement Co.'s profits drop by almost 50% in Q1 on lower sales 36 min ago Saudi poultry processor Anaam Holding acquires 55% of ARW Industry in diversification bid 36 min ago Saudi ministry invites investments in food, agricultural projects 36 min ago These restaurants are offering Mother's Day brunch and dinner options in CT 36 min ago 9 Cinco de Mayo events in Connecticut 36 min ago