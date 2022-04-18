Heritage High School will host the 2022 NGAC Track and Field Championships on April 26 and 27 and five of the schools that will be competing in that meet faced off Monday afternoon at Heritage.
The host Lady Generals got past county rival Ringgold, 75-69, to take first place. Gordon Lee was third with 40 points with Saddle Ridge (4) and Rossville (2) rounded out the scoring.
Heritage took first place in five different events. In the field events, Ema Tanner claimed the shot put (26-5), while Addi Dills won the long jump (13-9).
Karly Schubert crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (18.51) and Piper Collins won the 800 (2:47), while Heritage also took the 4x100 relay (58.29).
The Lady Tigers won six events, including two by Jersey Rae Loy. Loy won the high jump (4-9) and later took the 100 (13.69).
De'Mya Tate raced to a victory in the 200 (28.97). Danica Coleman was the winner of the 400 (1:10). Lillian Harthorn claimed the 1600 (6:18) and Ringgold also took first place in the 4x400 (5:01).
The other victory was posted by Gordon Lee's Laney Wilson, who won the discus (74-2.5).
Another tight battle took place in the boys' meet with Gordon Lee edging out Heritage for the top spot, 71-64. Ringgold and Rossville tied for third at 25 points, while Saddle Ridge (4) finished fifth.
Sawyer Brown picked up a pair of wins as he took the high jump (5-0) and the 800 (2:32). Cole Derryberry was the winner of the 100 hurdles (18.09). Dino Selamajic was the champion in the 100 (12.69) and Cannon Voiles took the 1600 (5:40), while the Trojans also won the 4x400 (no time listed).
Heritage's victories came from Brayden Slaughter in the shot put (36-6), Lucas Redwine in the discus (85-6), Eli Thacker in the long jump (15-2) and the 4x100 relay team (53.87).
Jaden Defoor won the 400 for the Tigers (1:02.93), while Cameron Ford picked up first-place points for the Bulldogs in the 200 (26.53).
The Lakeview Invitational is scheduled for Friday at LFO High School. It will be the last regular-season meet before the conference championships.
