The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans swept a five-team meet in Chickamauga on Thursday.
The Trojans finished with 136.5 points, while Chattanooga Valley (74) held off Ringgold (60) and Lakeview (53.5) for the runner-up spot. Saddle Ridge (30) finished fifth.
Gordon Lee had four individual event wins during the meet, two by Griffin Moore, who swept the shotput (38-6.5) and the discus (108-2). Michael Prince crossed the line in 17.26 to win the 100 hurdles and Zach Barclay clocked in at 1:01.72 to win the 400.
The second-place Eagles also won four events. Flint Dempsey earned maximum points in the 100 (12.34) and in the high jump (5-4). Aiden Russell won the long jump at 15-11.75, while the Eagles also raced to a win in the 4x100 relay (51.96).
The Tigers got three victories on Thursday, two from Gavin Lakin, who won the 800 (2:37) and the 1600 (5:57), while Judah Smith also picked up a win in the 200 (26.18).
Saddle Ridge's lone victory came in the 4x400 relay as the Mustangs clocked in at 4:41.
Gordon Lee amassed 117.5 points to take the top spot in the girls' meet. Lakeview (73) won a very close battle for the runner-up spot over Ringgold (69.5) and Chattanooga Valley (67), while Saddle Ridge (3) finished fifth.
Gordon Lee won four events. Tenslee Wilson was first in the long jump (13-11), while her sister, Laney Wilson, won the discus (68-3.5), setting a new personal record in the process. Kylie Hunley cleared 4-4 to win the high jump and Kynleigh Custer clocked in at 1:14.49 to win the 400.
Two of the three wins for the Lady Warriors came from Marissa Moreland, who claimed victory in the 800 (2:56) and in the 100 hurdles (19.02). Lakeview also won the 4x400 relay in a time of 5:07.
Ringgold took first place in the shot put as Emma Stephenson's throw of 27-3 was the longest of the day.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga Valley won the other three events. Amiya Smith swept the 100 (13.08) and the 200 (28.00), while the Lady Eagles also won the 4x100 (56.37).