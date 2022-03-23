The first North Georgia Athletic Conference track meet of the season was held on a windy Tuesday afternoon at LFO High School.
Gordon Lee won the girls' and the boys' meets.
The Lady Trojans finished with 72.5 points with Chattanooga Valley (57) just edging out Lakeview (55) for the runner-up spot. Ringgold (49) was fourth and LaFayette (16.5) was fifth.
Gordon Lee won just two events on the day. Laney Wilson set a new personal best in the discus (82-10) and the Lady Trojans' 4x400 team crossed the line first (5:20).
Chattanooga Valley took first in four events, three by Jamiah Lewis, who swept the 100 (14.10) and the 200 (29.91) after setting a new personal best in the shot put (30-11). The Lady Eagles also took first place in the 4x100 (56.54).
The third-place Lady Warriors saw Piper Brown take first place in the 400 (1:12.04) and in the high jump (4-8), while Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 hurdles (18.52) and in the long jump (12-3.25).
The other two victories were turned in by Lilian Harthorn of Ringgold, who won the 800 (3:06) and the 1600 (6:39).
Gordon Lee's boys finished with 73 points to finish comfortably clear of Chattanooga Valley and Lakeview, who tied for second at 52. LaFayette (49) was fourth and Ringgold (24) was fifth.
Six different events were claimed by the Trojans.
Noah Garrison was first in the 400 (1:04.16), Sawyer Brown claimed the 800 (2:37) and the high jump (5-2), Cannon Voiles was the 1600 champion (5:51), Griffin Moore was first in the discus (99-5), and the Trojans also won the 4x400 relay (4:31).
Chattanooga Valley got victories from Keilan Smith in the 100 hurdles (18.41), Kasey Buckner in the long jump (15-0.75), and Antonio Jackson in the shot put (39-1).
The other three event victories were turned in by the Ramblers. Two of those came on the legs of Joseph Brown, who tore up the track in winning the 100 (12.68) and the 200 (25.91). LaFayette also took first place in the 4x100 relay (53.18).
Gordon Lee, Chattanooga Valley and Lakeview will be joined by Heritage and Saddle Ridge in a five-school meet at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.