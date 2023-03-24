The warm weather arrived in northwest Georgia just in time for the start of the middle school track season and things got going on Thursday with a four-school meet at Gordon Lee.
The host Lady Trojans won with 80 points. Ringgold was second with 59, followed by Chattanooga Valley (27.5) and Lakeview (17.5).
Laney Wilson swept the throwing events for Gordon Lee. She took top honors in the shot put (28-2) and the discus (85-10.75), while her teammate Pepper Metz won the long jump (14-0).
Brenley Burnette crossed the line first in both the 800 (2:57) and the 1600 (6:40). Gordon Lee's other win came courtesy of Callie Savadge who won the 110 hurdles (18.19).
The Lady Tigers got a pair of victories from Mya Tate in the high jump (4-8) and the 100 (12.9). Bella Wilbanks took the 400 (1:10.62) and Ringgold also won the 4x400 relay (5:21).
The other two victories went to Chattanooga Valley. Janiece Randolph won the 200 (27.06) and the Lady Eagles took first in a thrilling 4x100 relay (56.44) that saw all three teams separated by a mere 0.2 seconds.
On the boys' side, three individual victories by Marcus Turner helped propel Lakeview to the win. The Warriors finished with 62 points, followed closely behind by Gordon Lee (55.5) and Ringgold (51.5), while Chattanooga Valley (15) was fourth.
Turner took the top spot on the podium in the high jump (5-0), the long jump (18-2) and the 100 hurdles (16.5). The Warriors also won the 4x100 (49.15) and the 4x400 (N/A).
Luke Teeters also had a day to remember for Gordon Lee. Not only did he win the discus (108-11.5), he set a new school record in the 100 (11.63). Dino Selimagic took first place in the 400 (59.34), while Carson Alexander crossed first in the 800 (2:37).
Ringgold got wins from Ja'Juan Thurman in the 200 (24.91) and from Grant Skinner in the 1600 (5:40).
Antonio Jackson won the shot put for Chattanooga Valley with an impressive heave of 45-1.
