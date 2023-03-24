The warm weather arrived in northwest Georgia just in time for the start of the middle school track season and things got going on Thursday with a four-school meet at Gordon Lee.

The host Lady Trojans won with 80 points. Ringgold was second with 59, followed by Chattanooga Valley (27.5) and Lakeview (17.5).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

