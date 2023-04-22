The final middle school track meet for the NGAC regular season took place Friday night as LFO High School hosted the annual Warrior Invitational, which was attended by all nine schools that will be competing in the league championships next week at LFO.
And judging by the final scores, next week's conference meet should be a barnburner.
The Gordon Lee boys took the top spot on Friday with 104.50 points. Ringgold (94.50) was second and Heritage (89.50) third. Lakeview (66) finished fourth, followed by Chattanooga Valley (35.50), LaFayette (19), Rossville (18), Dade (12) and Saddle Ridge (11).
On the girls' side, Heritage claimed the win with 103 points, holding off Ringgold (94) and Gordon Lee (85). Rossville (46.50) was fourth, while the rest of the standings included Lakeview (44.50), Chattanooga Valley (36), Dade (29) and Saddle Ridge (12).
Dino Selimagic won three events for Gordon Lee. He claimed a victory in the long jump (17-0) before winning the 400 (58.20) and the 100 hurdles (16.17). Luke Teeters won twice for the Trojans as he swept the 100 (11.82) and the 200 (24.88).
Ringgold's only two wins came in the relays as they swept the 4x100 (48.64) and the 4x400 (4:17).
Heritage got a win from Eli Thacker in the 800 (2:24) and from Connor Stephenson in the 1600 (5:23). Isaiah Awotula cleared 5-2 to win the high jump in a jump-off tiebreaker against Lakeview's Brayden McGhee.
Derek Jackson picked up a win for the Warriors in the discus (98-5), while Chattanooga Valley's Antonio Jackson continued his season-long dominance in the shot put (41-5.5).
On the girls' side, Evie Robison won the 800 for Heritage in a time of 2:53. Adison Steadman took the long jump title (14-60, while the Lady Generals won the 4x400 (4:52).
Mya Tate won twice for Ringgold. She earned the top spot in the high jump (4-10) before winning the 200 (26.78). Bella Wilbanks also took first in the 400 (1:09.66), while the Lady Tigers also picked up a win in the 4x100 (56.62).
Gordon Lee got a sweep of the throwing events from Laney Wilson, who won the shot put (29.6) and the discus (81-1).
Rossville's Ember Ivester took first in the 1600 (6:25), Chattanooga Valley's Janeice Randolph won the 100 (12.93), and Dade's Makensy Cooper earned first-place points in the 100 hurdles (17.62).
All of the field events and the preliminaries of the running events will take place Tuesday at LFO, while the finals of the running events will take place on Thursday, the final day of the NGAC Championships.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.