The Heritage Middle School track teams welcomed in Dalton, Lakeview and Saddle Ridge for a four-team meet on Monday and it was the Cougars of the Carpet Capital sweeping the boys' and the girls' meets.
The Dalton boys finished with 94 points, while Heritage (61) took the runner-up spot. Saddle Ridge (18) was third, followed by Lakeview (11) in fourth.
Heritage won four events, with Will Riddell taking first place in both the 400 (58.10) and the 800 (2:29). Jacob Palmer crossed the line in 5:45 to win the 1600, while Cooper Bell, participating in his first match of the season, cleared 5-2 to win the high jump.
Bell also took second place in the long jump. Palmer was second in the 800, while Lucas Redwine finished runner-up in the discus for Heritage. Bell added a third-place finish in the 200. Brayden Hobbs was third in the high jump and Alex Grayson was third in the discus, while the Generals' relay teams also placed third in both the 4x100 and the 4x400.
Placing fourth for the Generals was Riddell in the long jump, Travis Faulkner in the high jump, Hobbs in the discus and Caiden Lowrey in the shot put. Redwine was fifth in the 100. Faulkner took fifth in the 100 hurdles and Lowrey was fifth in the 200.
The Mustangs got a second-place finish from Kaleb Burris in the shot put, along with Saddle Ridge's 4x100 and 4x400 teams. Parker Greco and Noah Clark were third and fourth, respectively, in the 100, and Micah Smith earned fifth-place points in both the 400 and the 1600.
For the Warriors, Corbin Raines placed second in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the high jump. Nicoli Frazier was third in the 400. Michael Bennett placed fourth in the 200, and Micah Eyman was fifth in the long jump.
In the girls' meet, Dalton finished in first place with 90 points, followed by Heritage (70), Lakeview (15) and Saddle Ridge (1).
The Lady Generals had two victories. Lexi Berry cleared 4-10 to win the high jump, while Piper Collins crossed the line in 6:39 win the 1600.
Berry added a second-place finish in the 400 and Collins finished second in the 800. Lindsey Gibson was runner-up in both the shot put and the discus. Bree Wilson was second in the 100 and Abigail Collison was runner-up in the 100 hurdles. Heritage's relay teams also finished second in the 4x100 and the 4x400.
Finishing third for Heritage was Addi Dills in the long jump and in the 200, along with Karly Schubert in the 400.
Wilson took fourth in the 200 , while other fourth-place finishers included Kaylin Schubert in the discus, Kylie Campbell in the long jump, Rachel Brown in the high jump and the 800 and Jenna Ryans in the 100.
Fifth-place points were also scored by Campbell in the 100, Ryans in the 200, Fernanada Cruz in the 400, Olivia Talley in the long jump and Karly Schubert in the 100 hurdles.
Lakeview also had two winners. Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 hurdles, clocking in at 18:22, while Marissa Moreland completed the 800 in 2:50.
Mercedes Thompson was third in the 100, while the Lady Warriors also finished in third place in both the 4x100 and the 4x400. Moreland was fourth in the 100 hurdles and Thompson placed fifth in the high jump, along with Naudi Dodson in the discus.
Tamra Yancy earned a point for the Mustangs with a fifth-place finish in the shot put.
Lakeview will join Rossville, Ringgold, LaFayette and Chattanooga Valley in a five-team meet at LFO High School on Tuesday, while all the track teams in the North Georgia Athletic Conference will converge in Chickamauga on Friday for the Gordon Lee Invitational.