The Chattanooga Valley Middle School Eagles collected 10 hits and surrendered just three in a 10-2 five-inning victory over Calvary Day on Thursday.

Stryker Harden struck out eight batters in four innings and picked up the win in the Eagles' season debut. Harden allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk. Jax Middlebrooks pitched one inning of relief, giving up a hit and a walk and striking out one batter.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In