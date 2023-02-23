The Chattanooga Valley Middle School Eagles collected 10 hits and surrendered just three in a 10-2 five-inning victory over Calvary Day on Thursday.
Stryker Harden struck out eight batters in four innings and picked up the win in the Eagles' season debut. Harden allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk. Jax Middlebrooks pitched one inning of relief, giving up a hit and a walk and striking out one batter.
Offensively, Middlebrooks had a pair of doubles and knocked in a run. Bentley Clemons was 2 for 3 and picked up two RBIs. Jaxson Sivley was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Harden helped himself with a double and one RBI, while Kaden Gray and Asher Smith each knocked a run.
HERITAGE 19, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 4
The Generals blasted the Lions in their season opener on Thursday.
Sam Coleman had two hits, including a triple. He also scored a run and enjoyed a team-high four RBIs. Tag Norman went 2 for 4, drove in a run and scored four times. Peyton Wilson had two hits, two RBIs and one run scored, while Cohen Fletcher tripled, scored twice and knocked in two.
Solo RBIs were collected by Caden Hight, Kayden Locke, Carson Rich, Kaiser Guinn and Carsyn Watts.
Coleman, Fletcher and Norman combined for the win on the hill. They gave up just three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Fletcher was credited with the win.
SOCCER: SADDLE RIDGE WINS DEBUTS
The Mustangs raised the curtain on their 2023 campaign with a 3-1 home win on Thursday.
Midfielder Harrison Gilstrap netted a pair of goals and assisted on the third, while Gavin Dodd scored once.
Defensive standouts included Max Harden and Isaac Hamilton, while head coach Zach Cleghorn said the rest of the team put up a great effort.
The girls' contest wasn't much of a contest as the Lady Mustangs rolled to a 10-1 victory behind five first-half goals from Cora Lanier.
Della Harris, Kristine Ellis, Cadha Lanier, Parker Lawrence and Presley Walker each found the net once, while Harris, Walker, Ellis and Cadha Lanier all had one assist.
Brilee Walker won her debut in goal, while head coach Casey Payne praised the defensive performances of Walker, Mallory Jackson, Rosie Harlan and Melinda Ramsey.
Saddle Ridge will face Ringgold on Monday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.