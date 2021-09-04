The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 10-2 on the season with a dominant 12-0 victory over Westside in a non-league matchup Friday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Laney Wilson had a monster afternoon with three doubles and two RBIs at the plate. She also pitched a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and only one walk.
Abby Logan was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Josie Lewis had a hit, an RBI and scored three times. Camdyn Carter doubled, scored and knocked in a pair of runs. Maddie Harvey also had two RBIs, while Kinleigh Custer drove in one run.