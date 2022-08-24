Ringgold Tigers

A three-run first inning was all the run support the Ringgold Lady Tigers needed on Tuesday as they traveled to Fort Oglethorpe and beat rival Lakeview, 4-1.

Emma Harper had a run-scoring single in the top of the first and later swiped home on a double steal, while Gracie Narramore came through with a two-out, run-scoring double.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

