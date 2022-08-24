A three-run first inning was all the run support the Ringgold Lady Tigers needed on Tuesday as they traveled to Fort Oglethorpe and beat rival Lakeview, 4-1.
Emma Harper had a run-scoring single in the top of the first and later swiped home on a double steal, while Gracie Narramore came through with a two-out, run-scoring double.
Lakeview got a run back in the bottom of the third as Lizet Jimenez a laced two-out double and scored on a error later in the frame.
The Lady Tigers, however, got the run back in the top of the fifth. Hayden Gordy singled, moved to second on an error and raced home on Harper's second RBI-single of the game.
Narramore matched Harper with two hits on the afternoon. Jillian Eaker started in the circle and gave up one unearned run on a hit and a walk, striking out five in four innings. Sophia Thomas pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit and finishing with three strikeouts.
Lovely Hill had the only other hit of the game for the Lady Warriors. Jimenez surrendered four earned runs in 5.2 innings in the circle. She struck out four and walked two before Maya Satterfield pitched the final 1.1 innings. She allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
Ringgold (2-1) will play at LaFayette on Thursday, while Lakeview (3-2) will travel to Flintstone that same day to take on Chattanooga Valley.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.