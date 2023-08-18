Chattanooga Valley Eagles

Jordyn Thomas and Kaelynn Wilson each went 4 for 4 and combined for eight RBIs as the Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles evened their record at 1-1 with a 14-4 victory at LaFayette on Thursday.

Thomas had a double and a home run, scored four times and drove in two runs, while Wilson scored twice and had a team-high six RBIs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

