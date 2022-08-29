The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs are now the owners of a two-game winning streak following a 15-7 home decision over Dalton in a non-league game on Monday afternoon.
Saddle Ridge scored five times in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Erin Grant. They finished things off with six runs in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Cougars had cut the lead down to 9-6 in the top of the inning.
Elliott Rogers went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Brilee Wilson had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Rylen Stephenson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Also contributing in the offensive onslaught was Jacey Wiggins with a hit, a run scored and two RBIs, Ella Eppley and Tinleigh Roberts, each with a hit and a run scored, and Emory Beck, who drew three walks and scored three times.
Beck pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on three hits. She walked eight batters and struck out six, while Stephenson allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks in one inning of relief work.
Saddle Ridge (2-3) will look to keep the momentum going on Tuesday when they travel to Trion for a league contest.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.