Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs are now the owners of a two-game winning streak following a 15-7 home decision over Dalton in a non-league game on Monday afternoon.

Saddle Ridge scored five times in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Erin Grant. They finished things off with six runs in the bottom of the fifth after the Lady Cougars had cut the lead down to 9-6 in the top of the inning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In