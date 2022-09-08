The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got a big day at the plate from Emory Beck in a 14-6 home win over Rossville on Wednesday.
Beck had three singles and a double in four trips to the plate. She also scored a pair of runs and drove in two more. Ella Eppley was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Brilee Wilson had a single and a triple to go with two runs scored and one RBI, while Elliott Rogers was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases.
Sophia Alexander tripled, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs. Rylen Stephenson and Brie Stephenson both added a hit in the win. Erin Grant scored twice and Jacey Wiggins scored once.
Rylen Stephenson went the distance to get the victory in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on eight hits in six innings. She struck out nine batters and issued seven walks.
For Rossville, Kamo Pell and Erica Choice each went 2 for 4, while Choice stole three bases. Wilma Wilson had a hit, two stolen bases, two runs scored and one RBI, while Autumn Bradley, Macylynn Cronnon and Elisa Portalatin each had one hit and one RBI.
Brooklyn Black gave up four earned runs in 5.2 innings for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out eight batters without issuing a walk.
Saddle Ridge (3-6) will host LaFayette this afternoon, while Rossville will travel to Boynton to take on Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.