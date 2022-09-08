Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs got a big day at the plate from Emory Beck in a 14-6 home win over Rossville on Wednesday.

Beck had three singles and a double in four trips to the plate. She also scored a pair of runs and drove in two more. Ella Eppley was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Brilee Wilson had a single and a triple to go with two runs scored and one RBI, while Elliott Rogers was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

