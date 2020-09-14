Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs won their sixth consecutive game on Monday, rolling to a 16-0 win over Christian Heritage in a non-league game played at Dalton's Edwards Park.

Kennedy Hays gave up just one hit and one walk and struck out six batters in the three-inning rout. Saddle Ridge scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and added seven more in the top of the third.

Olivia Acuff went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Olivia Free had a pair of doubles in three at-bats. She scored twice and knocked in one run, while Raven Yancy was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Riley Spainhower had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs. Hays and Tamra Yancy also had two RBIs apiece, while Carlie Cook and Bree Stephenson each drove in one run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

