The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs won their sixth consecutive game on Monday, rolling to a 16-0 win over Christian Heritage in a non-league game played at Dalton's Edwards Park.
Kennedy Hays gave up just one hit and one walk and struck out six batters in the three-inning rout. Saddle Ridge scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and added seven more in the top of the third.
Olivia Acuff went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Olivia Free had a pair of doubles in three at-bats. She scored twice and knocked in one run, while Raven Yancy was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Riley Spainhower had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs. Hays and Tamra Yancy also had two RBIs apiece, while Carlie Cook and Bree Stephenson each drove in one run.