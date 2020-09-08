The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs improved to 5-2 on the year and clicked off their fourth win in a row as they rallied for a 5-4 victory at Lakeview on Tuesday.
Saddle Ridge trailed 3-1 before scoring four times in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Olivia Acuff got the inning going with an RBI-double, which was followed up by a two-run homer off the bat of Alivia Hughes. Raven Yancy capped the inning an RBI-single, the fourth of three straight two-out base hits by the visitors.
Acuff, Yancy and Avery Jenkins all had two hits each, while Kennedy Hayes, Ella Ferry and Riley Spainhower each had singles. Olivia Free allowed nine hits in seven innings, but did not walk a batter and struck out 10 Lady Warriors.
Breanna Johnson had seven solid innings in the circle for Lakeview. She allowed four earned runs and struck out six without walking a batter.
Micha Valdes had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Marisela Jimenez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Makia Mathews went 2 for 3. Peyton Rolfe had a double and an RBI. Skyler Phillips also had a double, while Marissa Moreland added a triple for the Lady Warriors (4-3).