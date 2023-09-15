Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs needed just six innings to dispatch visiting Christian Heritage on Thursday as they posted an 11-3 non-region win.

The Lady Mustangs scored in every inning but the fifth. Erin Grant had a 3 for 4 day with two RBIs. One of those RBIs came from an inside-the-park home run in the fourth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

