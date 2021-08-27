In their league opener on Thursday, Saddle Ridge hosted Rossville in a battle of short-handed teams.
In the end, it would be the Lady Mustangs getting 15 strikeouts from pitcher Kennedy Hays, who did not give up a hit in a 3-2 Saddle Ridge win.
Hays helped her own cause with a hit and a run. Rose Davenport also had a hit, while Carlie Cook and Elliott Rogers both scored Saddle Ridge.
Individual statistics for Rossville were not available as of press time.
Saddle Ridge (1-0) is scheduled to play in the Ringgold Tournament this weekend, while Rossville (0-2) will play at LaFayette on Tuesday.