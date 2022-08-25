Saddle Ridge Mustangs

The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs broke through with their first win of the season on Thursday after scoring four times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 9-6 victory on the road at Rossville.

The game was scoreless through three innings, but Saddle Ridge put up a run in the top of the fourth on an error. However, an RBI off the bat of Wilma Wilson tied the game for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

