The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs broke through with their first win of the season on Thursday after scoring four times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 9-6 victory on the road at Rossville.
The game was scoreless through three innings, but Saddle Ridge put up a run in the top of the fourth on an error. However, an RBI off the bat of Wilma Wilson tied the game for the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning.
That set the table for a fifth inning that saw the teams combined for nine runs.
The Lady Mustangs used three straight RBI-singles by Rylen Stephenson, Elliott Rogers and Erin Grant to score three runs, while the fourth run came home on an error.
Not to be outdone, Rossville countered with five in their half of the fifth. A two-run double by Kamo Pell got the inning started. Then, after a walk, Pell took third on a passed ball and two runs scored on an error. Wilson later crossed the plate to put Rossville in front, 6-5, and that's the way it would stay until the top of the seventh.
The Navy-and-Red got a leadoff single from Ella Eppley, which was followed by an RBI-triple off the bat of Brilee Wilson. Rogers added a double and Stephenson knocked in a run on a fielder's choice. The third run scored on an error and Ashlynn Dotts drove in the final run with a groundout.
Stephenson ended up getting the victory in the circle after three final outs. She gave up just three earned runs in seven innings, walking four and striking out eight.
Wilson had two hits and scored three times for Saddle Ridge, while Stephenson and Grant had two hits apiece.
Wilson drove in three runs for Rossville. Brooklynn Black was 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Katie Stevens also had a single and scored once. Erica Choice drew a pair of walks and scored twice.
Stevens also pitched a complete game and surrendered just two earned runs. She struck out 10 batters without allowing a walk.
Saddle Ridge will test itself at the Ringgold tournament at Jack Mattox this weekend, while Rossville will take the field again Tuesday with a home game against LaFayette.
