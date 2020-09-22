The Lakeview Lady Warriors and Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs both played Monday night like their seasons depended on it.
That's because it did.
However, when the dust finally settled on the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Softball Tournament opener, it was the Lady Mustangs outscoring and outlasting the Lady Warriors, 11-10 in a wild first-round game in Rock Spring.
Lakeview led 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, only to see Saddle Ridge tie the score. Olivia Acuff had an RBI-double to plate Raven Yancy before she moved to third base on the throw home. Acuff later scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Olivia Free to tie the game 6-6 and send it to extras.
In the top of the eighth, Lakeview's Marissa Moreland, who started the inning on second base on the international tiebreaker, stole third and scored on an RBI-single by Payton Rolfe. Marisela Jimenez bunted for a single and took second moments later on catcher's indifference. Micha Valdes' ground-out brought in Rolfe from third and Makia Mathews ripped an RBI-triple to put the Lady Warriors in front, 9-6.
Even down three, the Lady Mustangs refused to go quietly. A sacrifice bunt and a strikeout put the leadoff runner at third with two outs and Raven Yancy delivered a two-out RBI triple. A second run scored on a Lakeview error and Acuff came through with another dramatic RBI-double to tie the score once more.
Lakeview pushed home a run in the top of the ninth on Baylee Pritchett's squeeze bunt, but Saddle Ridge used an error and a single to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lady Warriors got the first out at home on a fielder's choice, but they were unable to do it a second time as Carlie Cook reached base on another fielder's choice to bring in a run and reload the bases. Lakeview's Hope Alexander snared a liner at shortstop for the second out, but Yancy would come through with a base-hit to centerfield, her fourth of the day, to score her sister Tamra with the game-winning run.
Yancy had two singles, a double and a triple in six trips to the plate. She scored three times and drove in three runs. Acuff finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Free went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Tamra Yancy also had two hits, while Kennedy Hays matched Cook with one RBI.
Free pitched nine innings, allowing four earned runs with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts.
Pritchett finished with three RBIs for the Lady Warriors. Alexander, Jimenez and Valdes each had two hits. Rolfe, Mathews and Valdes all finished with one RBI, while Breanna Johnson allowed four earned runs in 8.2 innings of work. She struck out three batters and did not issue a walk.
Saddle Ridge advances to the semifinals and a date with Gordon Lee on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Chickamauga.