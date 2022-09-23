Saddle Ridge Mustangs

An eight-run second inning gave visiting Trion all the cushion they would need as they handed Saddle Ridge a 14-3 loss in Rock Spring on Thursday.

Brilee Wilson, Elliott Rogers, Rylen Stephenson and Erin Grant all had hits for the Lady Mustangs, while Stephenson and Grant picked up RBIs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In