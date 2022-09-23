MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Saddle Ridge falls in season finale By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 23, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An eight-run second inning gave visiting Trion all the cushion they would need as they handed Saddle Ridge a 14-3 loss in Rock Spring on Thursday.Brilee Wilson, Elliott Rogers, Rylen Stephenson and Erin Grant all had hits for the Lady Mustangs, while Stephenson and Grant picked up RBIs.Emory Beck pitched all five innings, surrendering four earned runs with five walks and five strikeouts.Saddle Ridge finished its season with a 6-9 record, but did not qualify for the six-team conference tournament, which will be held next week. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Chubb, Brissett lead Browns to victory against the Steelers 33 min ago Did Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Matt Barnes think Aaron Judge’s 404-foot, 113-mph fly ball in ninth was homer No. 61? 37 min ago John Maffei's Prep Football Picks 40 min ago NFL Thursday night: Amari Cooper helps Browns beat Steelers 42 min ago TMC ex-minister created shell firms to buy properties: Charge sheet 43 min ago