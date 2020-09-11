The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs needed eight innings on Thursday, but were able to extend their winning streak to five with a 5-4 home victory over rival LaFayette.
The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings, bringing the international tiebreaker into effect. The Lady Ramblers would forge a 4-3 lead as Kaylee Tatum drove in Emma Parker with a single in the top of the eighth.
But in the bottom of the eighth, with the runner on second base to start the frame, Saddle Ridge tied the game following a wild pitch and an error before Avery Jenkins layed down a sacrifice bunt to move Raven Yancy to third. Yancy would score moments later on a passed ball.
Olivia Acuff went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Olivia Free was 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Yancy and Alivia Hughes each drove in a run. Free allowed three earned runs in eight innings in the circle. She had seven strikeouts.
Tatum pitched 7.1 innings for the Lady Ramblers, allowing just two earned runs and striking out nine. Marlie Day went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Tatum and Jocelyn McCallie both had an RBI.