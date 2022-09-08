Tied in the bottom of the seventh inning and with the bases loaded, Elliott Rogers came through with a single on the very first pitch she saw to give Saddle Ridge a thrilling 11-10 victory over LaFayette Thursday in Rock Spring.
It was an enormous comeback for the Lady Mustangs, who trailed 9-0 after the top of the third inning. LaFayette scored four runs in the first and third innings, sandwiched around a solo run in the second.
Saddle Ridge responded with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, a solo run in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to take a brief 10-9 lead.
A sacrifice fly by Maddie Kate Jefferies in the top of the seventh tied things up for the visitors, but only briefly as Rogers delivered the clutch hit to give her team the victory.
Rogers, Sophia Alexander, Rylen Stephenson and Brilee Wilson all had two hits each for Saddle Ridge. Stephenson had three RBIs, followed by Rogers with two and Wilson with one. Erin Grant and Ella Eppley also knocked in one run apiece in the win.
Emory Beck pitched five innings of two-hit ball. She gave up just one earned run and allowed six walks with three strikeouts. Stephenson only surrendered one hit in two innings in the circle. She walked five and struck out one, while not giving up a single earned run.
Jefferies drew three walks and scored three times to go with her RBI. Jenna Lively had a double and an RBI. Lilly Nixon also drove in a run, while Gracie Davis and Anna Sholtz had hits for LaFayette.
Abigail Rowlls allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings. She gave up eight hits and 11 walks with eight strikeouts.
Saddle Ridge (4-6) will play at Chattanooga Valley on Monday, while LaFayette (1-7) will play Heritage in Boynton that same afternoon.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.