Saddle Ridge Mustangs

Tied in the bottom of the seventh inning and with the bases loaded, Elliott Rogers came through with a single on the very first pitch she saw to give Saddle Ridge a thrilling 11-10 victory over LaFayette Thursday in Rock Spring.

It was an enormous comeback for the Lady Mustangs, who trailed 9-0 after the top of the third inning. LaFayette scored four runs in the first and third innings, sandwiched around a solo run in the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

