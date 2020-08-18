The Saddle Ridge Lady Mustangs finally raised the curtain on their brand new softball field Tuesday afternoon and properly christened it with a dominant 8-0 victory over Dade in a North Georgia Athletic Conference contest.
Olivia Free had an afternoon to remember for the Navy-and-Red. She pitched all five innings of the run-rule contest, struck out six batters, allowed just one hit and did not issue a walk, while needing just 68 pitches to complete the victory. She also with 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Olivia Acuff had a triple and drove in a run. Alli Pettyjohn and Avery Jenkins also had RBIs in the victory and Raven Yancy chipped in with a double as one of Saddle Ridge's seven hits.
Heritage 14, Trion 0
The Generals got a one-hitter from Addie Edwards in a home-opening victory over the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday. Edwards pitched four innings, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one hit with no walks.
Macie Collins was 3 for 4 at the plate with a team-high five RBIs. Jenna Ryans had one hit and drove in three runs. Reece Abercrombie and Lilly Krajesky were each 2 for 3 with two runs driven in. Faith Alsobrooks and Ella Blansit were both 2 for 3 with one RBI in the win.
Chattanooga Valley 14, Ringgold 0
The Lady Eagles put up a pair of runs in the top of the first and in the top of the fourth, but it was a 10-run third inning that did the most damage as they picked up the league victory at Ringgold on Tuesday.
Hadley Middlebrooks gave up just two hits and struck out six batters in three innings of work, while Bralie Blevins fanned two in one inning of relief. She allowed just one hit.
Blevins added a two-run single and Kailynn Bailey had a three-run triple during the big third-inning offensive explosion.
Desiree Powell was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Emma Fowler went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored three times, while Leah Johnson, Mylee Howard and Jamiah Lewis all had one RBI.
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were not available as of press time.