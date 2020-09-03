Ella Blansit had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Heritage Generals (5-1, 5-0) shut out visiting Chattanooga Valley, 9-0, on Thursday.
Bree Wilson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Jenna Ryans had two hits and two RBIs. Lilly Krajesky had one hit and two RBIs and Faith Alsobrooks doubled and drove in one run.
Addie Edwards pitched all five innings, allowing one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Hadley Middlebrooks pitched three innings for the Lady Eagles (4-2, 4-2). She gave up seven earned runs with five strikeouts, while Bralie Blevins had one walk and one strikeout in her one inning of relief. Emma Fowler recorded the lone hit for CVMS.
Saddle Ridge 9, Ringgold 0
The Lady Mustangs got another impressive performance from Olivia Free in a six-inning victory at Ringgold on Thursday.
Free scattered five hits, walked just one and struck out four batters, while she went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and one RBI. Raven Yancy had three hits, scored twice and drove in one run and Olivia Acuff went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Tamra Yancy, Kennedy Hays and Ella Ferry all had one hit each for Saddle Ridge (4-2).
Callie Branum and Emma-Leigh Stephenson had two hits each for the Lady Tigers, while Ariana Battle added one hit. Braylee Raby pitched six innings and had nine strikeouts and a walk.