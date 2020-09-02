Saddle Ridge's Olivia Free has already had some impressive performances so far this season, but Tuesday night she raised the bar even higher.
Playing at Trion, Free threw a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and drove in five runs at the plate to lift the Lady Mustangs to a 10-0 victory.
Only six of her 41 pitches were not called strikes, while one of her three hits with a three-run homer in the top of the second inning.
Olivia Acuff was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs. Alivia Hughes also went 3 for 3 with a triple and one RBI. Avery Jenkins had two hits, an RBI, a stolen base and scored three runs, while Raven Yancy had one hit, scored twice and stole four bases.
Chattanooga Valley 2, Gordon Lee 1
The Lady Eagles took the Battle of Walker County on Tuesday in dramatic fashion.
CVMS had a solo run in the bottom of the first on a two-out double by Jamiah Lewis and Leah Johnson added an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth.
Gracie Helton knocked in the only run for the Lady Trojans with a two-out RBI-single in the top of the fourth. Gordon Lee would put the first two runners on base in the top of the seventh. However, Chattanooga Valley pitcher Hadley Middlebrooks sandwiched an infield pop-up between two strikeouts to escape the jam and pick up the win.
Middlebrooks gave up just the one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. She did not walk a single hitter. Emma Fowler was 2 for 3 for the Lady Eagles, while Desiree Powell and Bralie Blevins each had a single in the win.
Helton went 2 for 3 for the Lady Trojans, who lost for the first time this season. Macartney Angel and Kate Chambers each had a single, while Lillian McCullough gave up just one earned run on seven hits in six innings in the circle. She finished with two strikeouts.
The JV game was rained out.
Heritage 6, Lakeview 1
An all-Catoosa County showdown took place at Lakeview on Tuesday and it was the Generals staying unbeaten in conference play as they handed the Lady Warriors their first loss of 2020.
Heritage scored three times in the top of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. They tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh.
Macie Collins had a big day by going 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Her two RBIs came on a fifth-inning home run. Ella Blansit had three hits and scored once. Faith Alsobrooks had a hit and drove in two runs, while Lilly Krajesky was credited with an RBI.
Hope Alexander had the only hit for Lakeview and drove in the only run. Micha Valdes drew a walk, scored once and stole two bases. Breanna Johnson allowed 11 hits and a walk in seven innings, but just two earned runs. She finished the day with three strikeouts.
The JV game was rained out.
LaFayette 15, Christian Heritage 0
The Lady Ramblers rolled to a big win on Tuesday. Emma Parker had two hits. Cahlee Garmany had one hit and two RBIs, while Hannah Phillips also knocked in a pair of runs. Emma House, Abigail Rowlls, Gracie Davis and Bailey Deal all had one RBI each.
Parker also struck out six batters in the circle, while Marlie Day finished with three strikeouts.