The Chattanooga Valley Middle School Lady Eagles moved to 2-0 on the season after a second consecutive shutout victory on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles scored solo runs in the first, third and fifth innings and beat LaFayette, 3-0, in a game played at Ridgeland High School.
CVMS had seven hits in the game. Mylee Howard had a double, a triple, a sacrifice and drove in two runs. Desiree Powell was 2 for 2 with an RBI and three stolen bases. Emma Fowler went 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and Jamiah Lewis collected one hit in support of pitcher Hadley Middlebrooks.
Middlebrooks pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. She walked just two batters and finished the game with 10 strikeouts.
For LaFayette (0-2), Emma House had two of her team's five hits, one of which was a double. Emma Parker allowed three earned runs in six innings in the circle. She gave up seven hits and two walks and ended the night with six strikeouts.
Heritage 4, Saddle Ridge 2
The Generals are also 2-0 after a close victory over the Lady Mustangs Thursday night in Boynton.
Heritage got a two-run double from Macie Collins as part of a four-run third inning, while Saddle Ridge picked up solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Addie Edwards was 3 for 3 for Heritage with a pair of doubles and an RBI. She also pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.
Olivia Free had two hits and was credited with two RBIs for the Lady Mustangs (1-1). Olivia Acuff and Kennedy Hays both had doubles in the loss.
Free went the distance for Saddle Ridge. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits in six innings of work. She struck out three batters without issuing a walk.
Gordon Lee 8, Ringgold 0
The Lady Trojans improved to 2-0 on the year with the home win, while Ringgold fell to 0-2. No further details were available as of press time.