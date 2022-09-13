MIDDLE SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Rossville falls to Trion By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 13, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erica Choice hit a two-run home run for the Rossville Lady Bulldogs on Monday, but it was not enough to get them the victory as they dropped a 15-3 decision to visiting Trion.Choice also drew two walks and scored twice. Macylynn Cronnon was 1 for 3 at the plate, while Kamo Pell scored a run.Cronnon pitched two innings, giving up three earned runs with one walk and one strikeout. Katie Stevens allowed four earned runs in her three innings of work. She walked four and struck out five. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians University system waiving standardized test scores for admission to most campuses Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 Some rate hikes, no more cash payments at Catoosa County Transfer Station Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories North Central in Naperville ranks in the top 20 in Midwest, Illinois, according to best colleges lists 23 min ago Goshen board approves several road closures 24 min ago Community news 25 min ago Free concert held Goshen Brewing Company 26 min ago Mokena trustees voice support for increasing Metra parking lot fees in face of drop in ridership 26 min ago