Rossville Bulldogs

Erica Choice hit a two-run home run for the Rossville Lady Bulldogs on Monday, but it was not enough to get them the victory as they dropped a 15-3 decision to visiting Trion.

Choice also drew two walks and scored twice. Macylynn Cronnon was 1 for 3 at the plate, while Kamo Pell scored a run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

