Ringgold Tigers

A three-run first inning and a two-run second inning gave the Ringgold Lady Tigers a solid cushion on Monday as they picked up an 8-5 victory in LaFayette.

Ringgold collected 17 hits on the afternoon, including three each from Jillian Eaker and Katy Haddock. Eaker had a double and knocked in a run, while Haddock had a pair of doubles and a triple to go with one RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

