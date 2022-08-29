A three-run first inning and a two-run second inning gave the Ringgold Lady Tigers a solid cushion on Monday as they picked up an 8-5 victory in LaFayette.
Ringgold collected 17 hits on the afternoon, including three each from Jillian Eaker and Katy Haddock. Eaker had a double and knocked in a run, while Haddock had a pair of doubles and a triple to go with one RBI.
Grace Evans, Emma Harper, Sophia Thomas and Albany Harris each had two hits and one RBI. Hayden Gordy went 2 for 4 and Gracie Narramore had a double and knocked in two runs.
Thomas picked up the victory in the circle. She worked all seven innings and allowed four earned runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
Lilly Nixon, Abigail Rowlls, Zana Day and Jenna Lively each had two hits for the Lady Ramblers, while Brooklynn Myers was 1 for 3 with a pair of runs scored. Day drove in two runs, with Rowlls and Lively each picking up one RBI.
Rowlls surrendered eight earned runs in seven innings. She struck out four and walked four.
Ringgold (4-2) will play another conference game at Dade on Tuesday, while the LaFayette (0-5) will travel to Rossville on Tuesday as NGAC play continues.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.