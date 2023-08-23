Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers pounded out 15 hits, including three by Sophia Thomas, in a 10-1, five-inning home victory over Lakeview on Tuesday.

Thomas had a triple and knocked in two runs and also pitched all five innings in the circle. She allowed one hit and one walk, striking out six without allowing an earned run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

