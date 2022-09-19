Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers continued their winning ways on Monday with a 10-2 NGAC victory at Trion.

Emma Harper had a pair of doubles and scored three times, Sophia Thomas had two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Jillian Eaker collected two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

