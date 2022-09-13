Ringgold Tigers

The campus at Ringgold Middle School was the setting for a backyard battle between Heritage and Ringgold on Tuesday afternoon, and it was the homestanding Lady Tigers using two big innings to pull away for an 11-3, five-inning victory.

Ringgold put up five runs in the third inning and scored four more in the fifth. The game ended on a walk-off three-run homer by Emma Harper, who went 2 for 4 on the day.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

