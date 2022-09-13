The campus at Ringgold Middle School was the setting for a backyard battle between Heritage and Ringgold on Tuesday afternoon, and it was the homestanding Lady Tigers using two big innings to pull away for an 11-3, five-inning victory.
Ringgold put up five runs in the third inning and scored four more in the fifth. The game ended on a walk-off three-run homer by Emma Harper, who went 2 for 4 on the day.
Jillian Eaker had a monster game for the Blue-and-White. She went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and four RBIs, while pitching all five innings. She gave up just two earned runs on five hits and added a strikeout.
Grace Evans went 2 for 3 with four runs scored. Maddie Cargile had a hit and scored twice, while Sophia Thomas and Hayden Gordy each drove in a run.
Molly O'Brien went 2 for 2 for the Generals. Brylee Pritchett had a hit, two stolen bases and scored one run. Collins Fletcher was 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, while Addie Williams also picked up a single.
Serenity Ellard, Karly Schubert and O'Brien all pitched for Heritage. They combine to allow six earned runs in four innings with five strikeouts and one walk.
Ringgold (8-2) will host Dade on Thursday, while Heritage (8-3) will welcome in LaFayette for a make-up game on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.