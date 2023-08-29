Ringgold Tigers

Emma Harper was a home run away from the cycle as she collected three of Ringgold's 17 hits in a 10-2, five-inning victory over visiting Dade on Tuesday.

Harper scored three times and drove in two runs, while seven other Lady Tigers finished with two hits each.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In