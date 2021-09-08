The Ringgold Lady Tigers got three hits and four RBIs from Emma Harper, along with eight strikeouts by Emorie Coles, in a 21-0 victory at Saddle Ridge on Wednesday.
Coles allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs. Albany Jett and Katy Haddock both had two hits and two RBIs.
Braylee Raby scored three times and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Tigers (2-2). Piper Gilbert scored twice and had two RBIs, while Grace Evans and Ariana Battle each knocked in one run.
Tamra Yancy had a triple for the Lady Mustangs (1-2). Carlie Cook and Kennedy Hays each had singles, while Hays struck out six and walked five in four innings of work in the circle. She gave up just three earned runs.